Ukraine to synchronize its stance on Belarus with EU, US, top diplomat says

KIEV, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian position regarding the situation in Belarus is synchronized with the EU countries and the US, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a briefing on Friday.

"Ukraine synchronizes its position regarding the situation in Belarus with the EU and the US. We do not interfere with the internal affairs of Belarus so that its people choose the path of development on their own," he said. Yet the diplomat didn’t answer the question whether Kiev officially recognizes the presidential election in Belarus.

"This has become some sort of a fetish. The election results were announced by the Central Election Commission of Belarus. But comprehensively the election results had significant flaws and do not correspond to the standards in this [electoral] sphere," the top diplomat noted. He reiterated that Ukraine supported the EU position regarding the presidential election in Belarus.

On Sunday, August 23, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in an interview with Euronews stated that had he been in Alexander Lukashenko’s place he would have agreed to a repeat election. Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz stated in response that Belarus has no need in "trite advice" of the Ukrainian leadership and would like to find support and understanding.

The presidential election in Belarus was held on August 9. According to the final results of the Central Election Commission, incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came second with 10.12%. Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election results. Immediately after exit poll results were announced, mass protest rallies of those disagreeing with the election results erupted in the country. In the early days these rallies were accompanied by clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces.