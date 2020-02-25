No decision on constitutional amendments vote date yet — Peskov

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The question of date for the nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments might be included in the agenda of the February 26 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the amendments workgroup, says Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"No decision has been made, the vote date has not been announced yet," Peskov said, adding that a meeting between Putin and the amendments workgroup members is planned for February 26.

"We might assume that, should this issue be included in the agenda, it would be discussed," Peskov stated.