British delegation requests meeting with Russia's top diplomat in Bangkok, source says

BANGKOK, July 31. /TASS/. The British delegation requested a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok, a source close to the negotiations told TASS on Wednesday.

"The British had requested the meeting, but they disappeared saying that they needed instructions of the leadership," the source said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in Thailand on Wednesday for ASEAN’s ministerial meeting. He is planning to discuss ways of enhancing post-Brexit economic and political cooperation with top diplomats of ASEAN member-states.