Situation in Persian Gulf fraught with outbreak of conflict, senior diplomat warns

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The concentration of military forces in the Persian Gulf region is so high that the situation is fraught with an outbreak of conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Friday commenting on Washington’s statements on destroying an Iranian drone.

"We took note of that," he said. "The concentration of manpower and materiel belonging to various countries in the Persian Gulf region is so high that any incidents are possible. The most important thing is to prevent the escalation scenario. We can see once again that the situation is not just explosive. It is fraught with an outbreak of conflict."