Kremlin: Trump ‘reacted positively’ to invitation to 2020 Victory Day events in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reacted positively to an invitation to come to next year’s celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told the Rossiya 24 news channel on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

"We invited the US president to attend the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9 next year. The US president reacted very positively," he stated.

"In light of that, the two sides discussed each country’s losses during the war (WWII - TASS), and whose role was decisive. They also highlighted the Soviet people’s contribution to that victory," Ushakov explained.

The meeting between Putin and Trump held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday lasted for 80 minutes. Upon the event’s commencement, the two leaders noted that the negotiations could serve as a good reason for continuing dialogue on numerous issues that have accumulated.