MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Millions of Russian citizens do not have an access to clean water, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.

"Overall in the country, this is unfortunately a problem. Millions of people here do not have any access to clean, good water," Putin said.

He added that a whole program has been created in Russia to ensure access to clean water. The federal project dubbed Clean Water is one of the subsections of the Ecology National Project.