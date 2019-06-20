About 2.2 million questions received for Putin’s televised Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. About 2.182 million questions and messages came to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised question-and-answer session, the Rossiya-24 television channel said on Thursday after Putin’s seventeenth session.

Initially, Rossiya-24 cited preliminary data of about 2.6 million questions

Notably, about 600,000 calls and messages were received during the four-hour session only, despite the DDoS attacks.

Such question-and-answer sessions have been held annually since 2001. About 400,000 questions were received by the first session. A record of 3.25 million questions was set in 2015. The figure has been between 2.5 to 2.8 million in the recent years.