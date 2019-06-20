Russian President Vladimir Putin answered people's question during his 17th Q&A televised session. The very first ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ was held in late 2001. Since then, this renowned event has been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012. More than 1.5 million questions for the Russian president had been registered by 10 a.m. on Thursday ahead of the program, according to the infographics published on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.
Vladimir Putin's Q&A marathon in pictures
The Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" was the 17th one held since 2001
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his 17th Q&A televised session© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
More than 1.5 million questions for the Russian president had been registered by 10 a.m. on June 20 ahead of the program, according to the infographics published on the Rossiya-24 TV channel© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The questions were submitted by phone, through SMS and MMS messages starting from 8.00 a.m. Moscow Time on June 9 and until the end of the program on June 20© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The Q&A session was broadcasted live by several Russian TV channels and radio stations© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Vladimir Putin answered the most interesting and pressing questions© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his annual Q&A session at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Call centre employees working during Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The very first ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ was held in late 2001© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Since then, this renowned event has been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Last year, the Q&A marathon took place on June 7© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia-1 TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and Channel One anchor Yelena Vinnik are seen during Putin's annual Q&A session© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Call centre employees working during Vladimir Putin's annual Q&A session© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
