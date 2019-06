Putin says he would like to spend vacations as ordinary man but knows it is impossible

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin faced the need to answer very peculiar questions during his annual televised Q&A session. In particular, he assured the viewers that he is not an alien.

"No, I have proof and witnesses, such as my family, close ones, my children at last," Putin said smiling.

This question for the president was picked by a session’s moderator.