Putin says he would like to spend vacations as ordinary man but knows it is impossible

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he wished he could spend his vacations as an ordinary man but was fully aware that it was impossible.

"I wish I could," he said when asked during his traditional televised question-and-answer session if he would like to travel around the country incognito like the protagonist of the Presidential Vacations film. "First, I do travel around the country. Second, I would really want to spend my vacations free and unrecognized. But I understand that it is unrealistic, it is impossible. So, I prefer to speak in terms of realities of life," he said.