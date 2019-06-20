Putin said his flight time totaled several months since 2012

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that his flight time since 2012 has totaled several months.

"From 2012 to present, if you count how much time I was in the air - it is several months all together," Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session when answering questions from female students of the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots.

When one of the girls asked him if there is a chance for a female pilot to become a member of the presidential air crew he said:

"I think there is [a chance]. But please note that I use the aircraft of the Rossiya airline, and they are not part of the armed forces."