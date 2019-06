Moscow, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is possible to discuss the issues of international security and bilateral relations with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"We have enough to talk about in the sphere of international security, disarmament. Our New START treaty is expiring soon, as well as from the point of view of improving the normal inter-state relations in all spheres, including economy," Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.