LUGANSK, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used foreign-made cluster munitions to shell the settlement of Zolotarevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The enemy has begun to use foreign-made cluster munitions in the LPR. They hit the village of Zolotarevka. Data on casualties is being verified," he said.