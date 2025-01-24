West to shift focus to destabilizing Union State after Ukraine strategy fails — Shoigu

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Having failed to change the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the West will now turn its attention to destabilizing the Union State, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with TASS.

"Given that the West, despite enormous financial investments and overarching support to the Kiev regime, has failed to change the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, it is safe to say that they will once again turn their focus to destabilizing the situation in the Union State from within. We are taking preventive measures, both individually and collectively," he noted.

Shoigu emphasized that the Union State security concept also stipulates such measures. He drew attention to the fact that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia and Belarus by unfriendly countries "occur regularly and take on various forms."

"There are direct subversive activities carried out by foreign special services, with continuous attempts to destabilize the situation from within, especially ahead of elections," he said.

According to him, the West uses a variety of information resources, non-governmental organizations and funds with this goal in mind. Furthermore, destructive ideology is purposely spread, "displays of separatism are encouraged, attempts to stimulate negative social processes and incite protest sentiments persist."