Belarusian extremists plotting provocations with help of Kiev, West — Russian diplomat

MINSK, January 24. /TASS/. Belarusian extremists are working with Ukrainian and Western intelligence in order to upend the presidential election in Belarus, Russian Ambassador to that country Boris Gryzlov said.

"We know that the so-called opposition activists, who are actually extremists, are closely collaborating with Ukrainian and Western special services, coordinating their actions with them," he said, adding that the West "would spare no effort to carry out some kind of provocation during the election, first of all, by the hands of those fugitives who are hiding at their masters’ in Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania."

The Russian diplomat recalled numerous media reports about insidious plots against Belarus, up to large-scale operations geared toward seizing power or part of its territory. "Ukraine and NATO countries bordering Belarus would serve as a springboard in all such scenarios," he noted. "Obviously, the governments of these countries could not but know about that. So, this can be seen as an actual plan of interfering into the domestic affairs of and unleashing aggressive actions against a neighboring country authorized at a government level."

The presidential election is underway in Belarus, with the main voting day scheduled for January 26. Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are vying for the office.