Russia’s military bases in Syria can serve as humanitarian hubs — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is open for a constructive dialogue with Syria, including the operation of its military bases that can additionally serve as humanitarian hubs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry published answers to the questions by media outlets submitted for the press conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are open for a constructive dialogue on all the aspects of the Russian-Syrian relations with the reliance on the substantial base of bilateral cooperation built over many years," the ministry pointed out.

"This also refers to the operation of our military bases that can be temporarily assigned an additional role of humanitarian hubs, considering an acute need of the population of the Syrian Arab Republic for external aid," it said.

Russia hopes that "the Syrian people will successfully overcome all the challenges it faces and will elaborate consensus decisions on the future of its state," the statement reads.

"We are ready to render potential assistance to Syrians," the ministry said.