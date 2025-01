TEL AVIV, January 24. /TASS/. The Israeli side has received a list of hostages who are to be released on Saturday, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, has told TASS.

"The Israeli side has received <...> a list of hostages for the next swap," he said.

The office of the Israeli prime minister said that "mediators received the list of abducted women, who are to be released on Saturday."

"Israel will give its response later," the office said.