Russia imported over half a million tons of berries last year — watchdog

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Imports of berries to Russia amounted to 517,900 metric tons by 2024 year-end, the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, told TASS.

In the meantime, deliveries of fruits to Russia increased by 2.4% to almost 6.1 million metric tons.

Imports of citrus fruits continue to be strong, the authority noted. Imports of these fruits rose 2.6% annually to 1.9 million metric tons in 2024. "Egypt scaled up deliveries by 62% from 307,700 metric tons in 2023 to 498,600 metric tons in 2024," the watchdog said.

Imports of bananas remained relatively flat on an annualized basis and totaled about 1.4 million metric tons last year. Ecuador, which exported 1.3 million metric tons of bananas to Russia, remains the key supplier.

Imports of pome fruits, such as apples and pears, grew by 2.6% as of the 2024 year-end to 627,400 metric tons. Stone fruits, such as peaches, plums, and sour cherries, had a 3.9% rise in imports to 722,600 metric tons. Imports of grapes surged by 12.3% year on year to 424,200 metric tons.