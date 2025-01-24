Putin describes his relationship with Trump as trust-based, pragmatic

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his relationship with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, as trust-based and pragmatic.

"I would say that my interactions with the current US president have always been professional, strictly business-like, but also pragmatic and trust-based," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin after his visit to Moscow State University.

The president recalled however that during his first presidential term Trump wasn’t shy about sanctioning Russia. "I don’t think this strategy served the interests of either Russia or the United States itself," he added.