Putin expects extra budget revenues this year

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the federal budget will receive extra revenues this year.

The head of state made this statement at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

"Let us see how we will have additional revenues of the federal budget evolved. I hope they will also take place this year," the president said, speaking about financing of various projects of the university.

"We will need to see. Certainly, development of the Moscow State University is one of priorities," Putin stressed.