Hamas publishes names of four hostages to be released on January 25

CAIRO, January 24. /TASS/. On Saturday, January 25, Palestine’s radical Hamas movement will release four Israeli servicewomen, who are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, said Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

"Within the framework of the swap agreement [with Israel] we decided to release the following servicewomen on January 25: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag," Abu Ubaida wrote on Telegram.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire went into effect on January 19. On that day, the radicals released three hostages, while the Israeli authorities released 90 prisoners.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers, he said.