Several UN employees detained by Houthis in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, January 24. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have detained several more UN employees, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said.

"De facto authorities in Sana'a detained additional UN personnel working in areas under their control. In response to that, we suspended all official movements into and within areas under the de facto authorities control. The measure will remain in place until further notice," he told a briefing.

The UN secretary general’s office reported in early June 2024 that 11 Yemeni nationals working for UN structures had been detained by the Houthis. Two Yemeni government officials told TASS back then that the Houthis had detained several employees of the United Nations and a number of other international humanitarian organizations, including Save the Children and Oxfam, in a series of raids in the Amran, Saada, Sana’a and Hodeida governorates.