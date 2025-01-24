Russia talking to Hamas about releasing hostages Trufanov, Kharkin — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating with Hamas about getting Russian nationals Alexander Trufanov and Maxim Kharkin out of the Gaza Strip, where they are being held hostage, the Russian foreign ministry said after a phone call between Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Moussa Abu Marzouk, a deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau.

"The Russian side once again reiterated its interest in the priority release of Russian citizen A. Trufanov and Donbass native M. Kharkin who are held in the Gaza Strip. The Russian side also reiterated its undying readiness to promote efforts toward Palestinian national accord on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the interests of a fair solution to the Palestinian problem within the generally recognized framework of international law," it said.

The sides also stressed the importance of the strict implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreements and the need for urgent humanitarian assistance to people in the conflict zone.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19. On the same day, three Israeli women, Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Steinbrecher (31), were returned home. Israel, in turn, released 90 Palestinian women and teenagers from its prisons early on January 20.