MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The International Testing Agency (ITA) has disqualified Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin for a four-year period, the organization’s press service said.

His period of ineligibility began on October 21, 2024 and will remain in effect until October 20, 2028.

In addition, the athlete’s results from September 28, 2014 and until the start of his provisional suspension on September 9, 2024 have been annulled.