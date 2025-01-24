Trump too 'pragmatic' to impose sanctions on Russia that harm US economy — Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Newly elected US President Donald Trump is a pragmatic man, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, so the idea that he would introduce sanctions against Russia that hurt the economy of the US itself is far-fetched.

"I doubt he [Trump] would make any decisions which harm the US economy itself. Not only is he intelligent, but he’s pragmatic too," the Russian leader emphasized when responding to a question following his visit to Moscow State University. "I find it hard to imagine decisions which hurt the US economy itself would be made."

Putin recalled that he and Trump already worked together during the latter's previous presidential term, noting that Moscow has reason to talk with the US administration, including on economic issues, and some other matters of mutual interest for the two countries.