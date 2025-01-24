Russia remains open to cooperation with foreign companies — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia remains open to further cooperation with foreign companies, its economy is stable and growing faster than most developed countries, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a meeting with representatives of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council.

"Suggestions from foreign companies help us respond to challenges in a timely manner. The government, for its part, creates stable conditions for companies to continue operations and maintain jobs," the minister said.

"Russia remains open to further cooperation with foreign companies and its economy is stable and growing faster than most developed countries, which certainly makes it attractive from an investment perspective," he added.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the meeting also raised issues related to compliance with intellectual property rights, customs, and tariff regulation, labeling of individual goods, as well as logistics issues.

Representatives of the advisory council confirmed that many companies continue to implement investment programs in Russia and are planning new projects in 2025.