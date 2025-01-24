Stabilization in Syria possible only with participation of all forces — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Stabilization of the situation in Syria and creation of conditions for its post-conflict settlement is possible only with the participation of all internal political forces, the Foreign Ministry quoted top diplomat Sergey Lavrov as saying in response to media questions received for his press conference.

"We are convinced that it is possible to ensure sustainable stabilization of the situation in Syria and create favorable conditions for its post-conflict reconstruction only through the launch of a comprehensive political process based on the basic elements of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 with the participation of all influential political forces and ethno-confessional groups in the country, including, of course, the Kurds. At the same time, we assume that the principles of unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic must be strictly observed," the ministry emphasized.

Russian diplomats argued that the issue of the special status of the Kurdish region is a purely internal Syrian matter. "We believe that decisions concerning such an important sphere as the state structure should be made by Syrians themselves, without 'hints' from outside, on the basis of a nationwide consensus," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.