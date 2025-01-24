Energy price imbalances affect both Russia, US — Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia and the United States need to discuss the energy sphere, where prices need to be stabilized, something that is in the best interests of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"What is characteristic of the Russian and, say, the US economy? We are not merely among the largest producers of energy resources, we are also the largest consumers of energy resources. This means that both for us and the US economy excessively high prices are bad <...> and prices too far on the low end are no better," Putin said.

When prices are too low, the Russian leader went on, they "undermine the investment potential of energy companies." And when prices are too high, the situation is also less than ideal, as "other goods produced inside the country need using energy resources," Putin noted. "We have what to talk about [with the US] in this regard," he added.