Moscow State University humanities graduates carry Russia forward — Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Students who get degrees in the humanities from Moscow State University are vital to preserving Russia's national culture and identity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Moscow State University.

"Our humanities students play a central role in strengthening our country's core values, helping to preserve our national identity and safeguarding historical truth. They are tasked with presenting, on a solid scientific foundation, the achievements of our people and the richness and depth of our culture and literature," he said.

According to the head of state, the teaching methods used at Moscow State University should serve as the basis for training scientific and educational specialists at all levels of education in Russia. "We are talking about the fact that the Moscow State University has taken on the responsibility for the professional development of school teachers, as well as university lecturers in the areas of mathematics and natural sciences," Putin added.