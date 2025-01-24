Over 100 dead dolphins found on Somalia coast

HARARE, January 24. /TASS/. At least 100 dead dolphins have been found on the coast of Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region, Reuters reported, citing the region’s fisheries minister, Abdirisak Abdulahi Hagaa.

According to the minister, the cause of their deaths has not yet been identified. "So far, we know their death was not caused by wounds from nets because there were no wounds or cuts on them," the agency quoted him as saying.

He also said that toxic substances were unlikely to be the cause because fish in the area were not affected.