Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rocks Kamchatka in Russia's Far East

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 24. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude has rocked the Pacific Ocean off of Kamchatka's eastern coast in the Russian Far East, the local branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.

"The epicenter of the earthquake registered at 09:54am local time (12:54am Moscow time) lay in the Pacific Ocean in 140 km to the south-east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The epicenter lay at the depth of 19.2 km under the seabed. The magnitude of the seismic event stood at 5.1," the service said.

The local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky felt tremors of around 2 magnitude. No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.