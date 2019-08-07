Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude rocks eastern Sakhalin in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude has rocked the eastern coast of Sakhalin on Wednesday, the Sakhalin department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

"The earthquake of 5.0 magnitude was registered at the depth of 20 km at 4:40am local time in the Gulf of Patience. According to latest reports, residents of the Tikhoye settlement in the Makarovsky district felt the tremors. Residents from other settlements of the district also reported feeling the tremors," the service said.

The service added that two aftershocks of 3.0 magnitude were also registered. No tsunami alert was issued.