One person dead, four injured in Indonesia earthquake — media

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. At least one person died and four others were injured in an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude that rocked the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday, Detik news portal reported citing local law enforcement agencies.

According to Detik, the person died from a heart attack caused by shock sustained as a result of the earthquake.

Local police said that 139 houses and two mosques were damaged in the earthquake, and over 1,000 people were evacuated from the affected area.

The earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck western Indonesia on Friday. The earthquake's epicenter lay in 261 km to the south-west of the city of Tangerang with around 1.3 million residents at the depth of 10 km. Powerful tremors were also felt in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on the Java island.