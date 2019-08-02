Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian coast

TASS, August 2. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck off the island of Sumatra, western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Friday.
According to the service, the quake hit at a depth pf 10 km, its epicenter was 261 km from the city of Tangerang with a population of 1.3 million people.
According to Reuters, Indonesian seismologists issued a tsunami warning.
Eaelier, Reuters reported the magnitude 7 earthquake, citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
There has been no reports on victims or destruction so far.