SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will deepen integration in the Asia-Pacific, including by working on the free trade area agenda, the Shenzhen Leaders Declaration released after the summit indicates.

"We will continue advancing economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region in a manner that is market-driven, including through the work on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) agenda," the document indicates.

The FTAAP agenda is playing an important role in strengthening the potential of economies for participation in comprehensive regional initiatives, APEC leaders said in the declaration.

"We underscore that supporting efforts to improve the trade and investment environment is important to our region. We reaffirm our commitments to strengthening supply chain resilience and deepening regional economic cooperation to build robust and resilient economies, contributing to sustained economic growth and prosperity of our region," the declaration reads.