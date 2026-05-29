All EAEU countries support Uzbekistan’s interest in joining Union — Kremlin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. All member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) support Uzbekistan’s interest in unification and hope for closer integration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, we are interested in our closest partner countries joining and showing interest in this integration. Therefore, of course, all participating countries welcome Uzbekistan’s interest," he said.

"This is a very positive interest for the EAEU," Peskov noted. "And we hope that Uzbekistan will not lose this interest and, on the contrary, will think about closer rapprochement with the EAEU because this is a mutually beneficial process. And the EAEU membership could bring additional dividends for Tashkent," he stressed.

"This is a highly advanced form of integration in the former Soviet Union. It’s a form of integration that brings significant benefits to the participating states. Each state receives additional dividends that contribute to the development and GDP of each participating country," Peskov concluded.