Russian marketplaces have more than 120,000 Kazakh suppliers present — minister

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. 120,000 suppliers from Kazakhstan are represented on Russian marketplaces alone, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told Vesti news program.

"We have 120,000 suppliers from Kazakhstan on marketplaces alone," he said.

Reshetnikov also stressed the importance of meetings between the leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan. "They provide impetus not only to major nuclear power plant construction projects -- that, of course, is an absolute milestone --but also to issues of economic integration or marketplaces interaction, for example," the minister added.