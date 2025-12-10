Russia and Nigeria to develop cooperation in vaccine production — Velpharm Group

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia and Nigeria have agreed to develop cooperation in the production of pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, Lyudmila Shcherbakova, President of Velpharm Group, told TASS.

She is a member of the Russian part of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, the business mission of which was held in Abuja.

"Following the business mission, we agreed to develop the production of Russian pharmaceuticals, including vaccines. Initially, Nigerian specialists will undergo training at Russian enterprises. We also received a list of the most in-demand medications from our colleagues in Abuja, which will allow us to move on to practical implementation," she said.

Shcherbakova noted that the potential of the Nigerian market, as well of the entire continent, is enormous. Nigeria is one of the largest economies and the most populous country in Africa. The country faces a high burden of infectious diseases and a growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, which is driving a strong demand for high-quality and affordable medicines, she said.

In her opinion, the most promising markets for the Russian pharmaceutical industry are the BRICS countries and other rapidly growing economies, characterized by growing populations, rising healthcare costs, and an interest in supplier diversification. These include BRICS+ countries (especially Africa and the Middle East) and Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines). Markets in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are also of strategic interest, Shcherbakova added.