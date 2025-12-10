Russian agricultural machinery producer forecasts 25% sales decline

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 10. /TASS/. Rostselmash, the top agricultural machinery producer in Russia, forecast the decline in sales by 25% in 2025 due to worsening market situation, co-owner of the company Konstantin Babkin told TASS.

"This was a rather difficult year, the challenging one in terms of sales, plant capacity utilization, but we coped with that. We continue implementing main long-term projects - projects of evolution, development of new models and agricultural machinery, and road machinery. However, the volumes [of sales] declined with us by about 25% in 2025," he said.

The product line of the company consists of more than 150 models and modifications of 24 types of machines and units, including harvesters, tractors, sprayers, forage and grain processing equipment.