Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 11.3% in January - November 2025

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew 11.3% annually in January - November 2025 to 24.9 trillion rubles ($324.4 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaled 24.871 bln rubles (+11.3% year on year), which is line with the target path. An increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 5.6% year on year in January - November, which is consistent with internal demand cooldown and inflation trends," the ministry informed.

"Considering that, the updated budget law provides for a relevant downward revision of the forecast of non-oil and gas revenue receipts in 2025, compared to original plans," the ministry added.