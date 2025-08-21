MOEX Index down below 2,900 points first since August 8

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell below 2,900 points during the main trading session for the first time since August 8, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 4:54 p.m. Moscow time (1:54 p.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was down by 1.39% at 2,899.85 points. By 5:15 p.m. Moscow time (2:15 p.m. GMT) the MOEX had extended losses to 1.65% reaching 2,892.19 points, while the RTS was down by 1.65% at 1,137.39 points.

The MOEX Index fell by 0.46% to 2,927.37 points as the main trading session started on Thursday, while the RTS Index lost 0.46% to 1,151.23 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.15% as morning trading session started reaching 2,936.41 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).