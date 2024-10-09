Russian-Belarusian trade turnover reach $46.5 bln

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The volume of Russian-Belarusian trade totals $46.5 bln and bilateral cooperation shows good dynamics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"Dynamics is significant. I would like to note that our trade and economic ties are developing in the best way with us, at a good rate. According to our statistics, the volume of the trade turnover is $46.5 bln or 4.2 trillion rubles; this is slightly more according to Belarusian statistics," Putin said.

Russia tops the list in terms of direct investments in the Belarusian economy, with the figure amounting to $4.5 bln, the Russian leader said. The countries continue developing interaction in the industrial cooperation sphere and in agriculture, Putin added.