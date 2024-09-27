Gazprom, Tanzania close to sign contract on joint projects — African Energy Chamber

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gazprom and Tanzania are close to concluding a partnership agreement on projects in the African country, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"I think they are very close to sign a contract. They are very-vert close. I think this contract may be signed in Africa very soon. They might sign it in Cape Town [at the African Energy Week]," he said.

Ayuk noted that for the moment there are no disagreements between the party and the question is no longer about signing a contract but to expand it to a second phase and increasing the number of similar projects across the continent.

In 2023, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation Oil Business Director Mpambika William Chiume told TASS that Tanzania was inviting Gazprom to take part in joint projects on geological exploration, production, transportation and a mini-LNG plant.

On Friday, Gazprom announced said that it views Africa as a promising market for its gas, and is also studying projects for gas motor fuel, small-scale LNG and gas generation.

