Russian fish export volume in 2024 to remain at last year's level — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. The volume of Russian fish exports by the end of 2024 will remain at the level of 2023, Chairman of the Fish Union Alexander Panin told reporters.

"In terms of volume, we will reach last year's figures, I have no doubt about it. Now the deviation in exports is exclusively pollock," he said.

Earlier, assistant to the head of Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Artem Daushev said that the export of fish products from Russia in January - August 2024 decreased by 13% compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to 1.1 mln tons.

In April 2024, the head of Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov reported at an extended meeting of the agency's board that the export of fish and seafood in 2023 in physical terms increased by 9% compared to 2022 and amounted to 2.5 mln tons. In monetary terms, exports amounted to $5.8 bln, which is 5.6% lower than the level of 2022.