Russian stock indices in the green as Monday trading closes

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices started the week with growth. The MOEX Index was moving towards 2,700 points.

Following the main session, the MOEX Index rose by 3.04%, to 2,703.17 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 2.4%, to 942.14 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.19% in a day to 12.65 rubles.

"Investor demand, postponed since the end of last week due to fears of negative developments over the weekend, high technical oversold conditions, weakening of the ruble and attempts to restore oil prices contributed to the activity of buyers," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

The external background is stabilizing after the negative reaction to the US labor market data released on Friday, the expert added.

The growth leaders by the end of the session were the share of Rosseti (+4.72%), Fix Price receipts (+4.55%), Transneft preferred shares (+4.34%), Sistema Holding shares (+4.22%), Severstal stock prices (+3.92%) and NLMK shares (+3.75%).

In terms of decline the leaders were ordinary and preferred shares of Mechel (-3.22% and -2%), Novabev Group securities (-1.27%), Rusagro receipts (-1.23%), Solidcore securities (-0.98%), and Alrosa stock prices (-0.96%).

BCS World of Investments expects that on Tuesday, the MOEX Index will vary in the range of 2,650-2,750 points, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be 12.4-12.8 rubles. For the dollar-to-ruble rate based on the indicators of the futures market the forecast is 89-91 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX Index may move in the corridor of 2,600 - 2,700 points, the dollar rate will trade in the range of 89-92 rubles, the euro rate will vary in the range of 98-101 rubles, the yuan will be in the range of 12.3-12.9 rubles.