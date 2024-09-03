South Yakutia's business residents offer more than 9,400 jobs

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Business residents of the South Yakutia advanced-development territory created more than 9,400 jobs, and invested more than 109 billion rubles ($1.2 billion), Director of the Yakutia Corporation for Development of the Far East Dmitry Borisov told TASS.

Preferential regimes in the Far East and the Arctic are on agenda of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. In 2013, President Vladimir Putin declared the Far East's development a national priority.

"The total investments under 19 agreements are 121 billion rubles ($1.34 billion)," the corporation's director said. "In the second quarter of 2024, South Yakutia's business residents invested 109.1 billion rubles. The companies plan to create 9,956 jobs, where 9,442 jobs have been created."

The South Yakutia advanced-development territory was established in December 2016. A major mining industrial center is in Yakutia's Neryungri District, one of the most industrially developed locations in Yakutia and the Far East. Neryungri is Yakutia's second largest city, where more than 59,000 people live.

