'Waiting list' present for Russian armament — Rostec CEO

LONDON, August 21. /TASS/. The demand for Russian armament remains at a significant level and Moscow’s partners are ready to wait for resumption of exports in increased volumes, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

"Our partners are sympathetic and ready to wait," Chemezov said. "There is already a considerable queue on the 'waiting list,'" he noted.

Exports of Russian arms declined because of their use in the special military operation but the delayed demand is significant, he added.