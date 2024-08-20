Output in Russia’s transport machine building up 8% in six months — PM

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Growth of manufacturing output in Russia’s transport machine building amounted to 8% in the first half of 2024, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"In the first half of the year growth of manufacturing output [in transport machine building] grew by 8%," he said.

Meanwhile "production increased by two thirds for passenger cars, almost 1.5-fold for locomotives, by 40% for railcars, by around 20% for buses," Mishustin added.

The development of industrial potential in the field of transport mobility is "one of major areas of comprehensive work" for reaching strategic development targets, he noted.