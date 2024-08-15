Sunflower seeds export duties renewed until late August 2026

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The customs sub-committee extended export duties for sunflower from Russia until August 31, 2026, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"The decision was made at the meeting of the sub-committee on customs tariff and non-tariff regulation and protective measures on foreign trade of the government commission on economic development and integration to extend the effect of export customs duties for the period from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2026 in the amount of 50% but at least 32,000 rubles ($356.1) per metric ton for sunflower seeds and 20% for soybeans but at least $100 per metric ton," the ministry said.

It is also planned to extend for the same period the effect of "floating" export customs duties for sunflower oil and sunflower oil meal.

Furthermore, the subcommittee supported the decision to set the rates of export customs duties of 30% but at least 165 euro per metric ton for rapeseed from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2026 (in lieu of the effective temporary export ban on export).

"These measures were discussed with the business and aimed at supporting the balance in the domestic market and restraining consumer prices. The relevant draft decree will be presented to the government in due course," the ministry added.