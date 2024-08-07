Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $21.4 bln as of August 1

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 1.845 trillion rubles ($21.4 bln) or 58.3% from the target as of August 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Culture (70.3%), Demography (69.7%), Healthcare (67.1%), and Science and Universities (62.7%)

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 50% for Labor Productivity (59.3%), Education (57.8%), Housing and Urban Environment (55.9%), Tourism and Hospitality Industry (53.6%), International Cooperation and Export (52.1%), and Safe and High-Quality Roads (51.9%).

They are followed by Small and Medium-size Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (49.2%), Digital Economy of the Russian Federation (46.5%), Ecology (45.1%), Unmanned Aerial Systems (29.6%), and the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (25.1%), and the Ministry informed.